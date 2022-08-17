Donald Terry MacLeod (Don) of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania (formerly of Garden City, New York and Hertford, North Carolina) died on August 11, 2022 at the age of 92. Don was a retired Vice President of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., having spent more than 35 years working for the firm in New York City. He graduated from Garden City Senior High School (Class of 1948) and Syracuse University (Class of 1952), where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He was a decorated commissioned U.S. Army infantry officer during the Korean War, serving in Korea from 1952-1954 and being honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. In his service to our country, Don followed a long family history of military service from the War of the Revolution forward-including that of his great grandfather, John Darling Terry, who was a Civil War hero in the Union Army (receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for bravery). Don was as proud of his mother’s family roots in America dating back to the early 17th century settlers of New Amsterdam and New England as he was of his father’s 20th century Scottish Highlands roots. He was also a devout Episcopalian—a former acolyte, choir member (he had a wonderful voice), lay reader, and vestry member being among some of his church service—and ultimately was a recipient of the Bishop’s Cross from the Diocese of Long Island, New York. Most recently, he has been a member of the Calvary Episcopal Church congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Don helped to build houses for Habitat for Humanity in New York and North Carolina and played as much golf and bridge as he was able. He was also a revered poker player during his time in the army. Don is pre-deceased by his wife of more than 50 years, Joan H. MacLeod (née Marsh), his brother Douglas Edsall MacLeod, and his nephew Scott Marsh Cory. He is survived by his three children (Joan M. Heminway of Knoxville, Tennessee, Donald T. MacLeod, Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Susan L. MacLeod of Los Angeles, California), two sons-in-law (Merrit A. Heminway and Edward M. Grubach Jr.), two grandchildren (Scott J. Heminway and Katherine T. Heminway), a granddaughter-in-law (Rebecca R. Heminway [née Oliver]), his companion and love of the last 7 years (Winnie Dietz) and her family, a sister-in-law and brother-in-law (Doris L. Cory [née Marsh] and John M. Cory), a niece, and four nephews. A memorial service is being planned in the near future. He will be buried in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, New York. Donations can be made in his memory to Habitat for Humanity, Calvary Episcopal Church Pittsburgh, The American Red Cross or your favorite charity. Professional arrangements entrusted to Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry.
