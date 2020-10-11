Donald Etheridge, Sr.

Donald Ray Etheridge, Sr.
NAGS HEAD - Donald Ray Etheridge, Sr., ran to be with the Lord and the love of his life, comfortably at home, October 8, 2020 at the tender age of 76.
Don had a passion for golfing, fishing, and spending time with his friends and neighbors. He was an extremely hard worker and gave himself to everyone he knew. Above all things, Don truly adored his family. He was most proud of his son, grandchildren, and his niece, Artemis Stoll, whom he cherished as if his own daughter.
Don joined in heaven, his parents, William "Grandy" and Clara "Belle"; wife, Barbara; and grandson, Christian.
He is now watching over his son, Donald "Ray" Etheridge, Jr. (Ann); and grandchildren, Andrew, Alexis, Nick, Tyler, Nicholas and Daniel.
A celebration of life will be held at the residence of Ray and Ann Etheridge October 17, 2020 at 1pm.
Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.