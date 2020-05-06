Donald Forbes, Sr.

Donald Randolph Forbes, Sr.
CAMDEN - Minister Donald R. Forbes, Sr. age 77 years originally of Camden, NC departed this life on Saturday May 2, 2020 in Norfolk VA. Minister Forbes was the son of the Late Jesse W. Forbes and Helen Hughes Forbes.
Friends and family may view at Gallop Memorial chapel in Barco, NC Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm. The graveside celebration of life will be held at the Forbes family Cemetery on Smith Corner Road in Camden. NC at noon Friday, May 8, 2020. Current public gathering rules will be strictly enforced, and face coverings are required for attendance at the viewing and graveside.
Minister Forbes leaves to cherish his memory, one son Donald R. Forbes, Jr. (Kitorah) of Ohio; one daughter, Anita V. Forbes of Baltimore, MD; one brother, Joseph A. Forbes (Jean) of Matthews, NC; two sisters, Wilma Delories Forbes Bond of Baltimore, MD; Brenda Forbes Sawyer (William) of Camden, NC. Also surviving is his special friends Ms. Courtney N. Gallop of Nags Head, NC, and Mary and Phil Ferebee of Camden, NC; his grandson Donovan Forbes of Blacksburg, VA,; his former wife, Deloris Lamb Forbes also of Baltimore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, devoted caregivers, as well as a host of adopted family members from Norfolk, VA Pocomoke MD, and Baltimore, Md. The family expresses its special thanks to his sister, Brenda Sawyer.
Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralserices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted to Mr. Forbes' care.