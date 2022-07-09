Donald Lee Moehring “Big Lee”, 66, of South Mills, NC, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 4, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Donald Moehring and the late Demple Kim. Donald was a carpenter and loved hunting and fishing. He was a gentle giant that loved his family. He would give the shirt off his back and knew no stranger. Donald was known for his spontaneousness, work ethic and humor. He will be missed and never forgotten. In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters, Susan Fielder (Robert) of NC, Crystal Moehring of SC, and Jackie Moehring; a son, Billy Lee Moehring of NC; three sisters, Lucille, Kathy, and Frances; brother, David Moehring; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donald is predeceased by a brother, William Moehring. A service will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Moehring family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
