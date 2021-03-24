Donald M. Goldsmith, 87, born on February 6, 1934, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 peacefully at home in Hertford. He was known as a man who had a smile for everyone and a welcoming, listening ear. This sweet, kind person is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Goldsmith, four loving daughters and step-daughters, Robynn Mawle, Lori Embry, Helen Lockwood, and Nancy Rolig, along with 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Latimer, and his brother, Robert Goldsmith. Donald graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Architecture and spent much of his business life representing major retail store fixture manufacturing companies. Until coming to North Carolina, his life was spent in Michigan, working, raising family and boating in the Great Lakes. He and Joanne retired the last seventeen years in North Carolina to be blessed with warm, loving friends. He had been active in the Methodist Churches most of his adult life. It is known fact that he loved people and dessert; but definitely not snakes! An outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, April 9, at 4:00 p.m. at Strick’s Campground, Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, located on the Perquimans River. Subsequently, later this year there will an outdoor family memorial service in Michigan near The Great Lakes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Open Door Food Pantry or Food Bank of the Albemarle. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
