Donald Mac Evans, Sr., 85, of 2023 Hidden Cove Lane, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 in his home. Mr. Evans was born in Hertford County on February 13, 1937, and was the son of the late Edgar Roosevelt Evans and Ora Bethel Harrell Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marius Gwendolyn Taylor Evans; two brothers, Ray and Jerry Evans; and by a grandson, Zachary New. The long time manager of Robbie's Home Centers in Portsmouth, VA, he was also a member of Chappell Hill Baptist Church in Tyner. Mac was a "jack of all trades," constantly figuring, tinkering, and building things, and was known by his friends and neighbors as an avid gardener, sharing his vegetables with everyone. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and carpentry. One of his greatest joys was sharing his faith by giving out the wooden crosses he made to everyone he met. Surviving are his wife, Linda Copeland Boyce Evans; his children, Donald Mac Evans II (wife, Teresa) of Hertford, Bethel Dare Richmond (husband, Billy) of Chesapeake, VA, and Jennifer Lynn New (husband, Lee) of Virginia Beach, VA; three sisters, Lois Billings of Franklin, VA, Betty Williams of Rocky Mount, and Linda Nelson of Burkeville, VA; a brother, Charles Greene of Washington; grandchildren, Seth, Brooke and Mark Richmond and Nicholas, Jacob and Lucas New; and great-grandchildren, Lukas and Taylor Richmond. Also surviving are Linda's sons, Carlton Boyce (wife, Cherrie), Glenn Boyce (wife, Joan), and Robert Boyce (wife, Paula); grandchildren, Madisyn, Collin and Ryan Boyce, DeAnne High and Derek Meredith; and great-grandchildren, Logan Bailey, Kinsley Snyder and Mason Meredith. A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 18th, at 2:00 p.m. in Chappell Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, Rev. Buck Leary. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the building fund of Chappell Hill Baptist Church, 892 County Line Road, Tyner, NC 27980, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.milllerfhc.com.
