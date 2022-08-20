Donald Malenfant, age 57, of Vanceboro N.C. passed away on the 12th day of August 2022 at his home. He was born October 29, 1964 to Rene Henry Malenfant and Joyce Delia Cox. A Celebration of Life will be at the Vanceboro Christian Church on Friday, August 26th, 2022 at 12:00pm. Donald enjoyed many sports, hunting, fishing, camping and vacations with family and friends throughout his life’s journey. He proudly presented the New England Patriot colors. His work history from a early age farmer help, lawn and garden, Pepsi, Coke-a-Cola, Budweiser, Bread Company, Commercial Fishing, Perry Auto Group, Stateline Builders, and NC Dept of Corrections. He will be remembered as a devoted brother, husband, father and Grandfather (POP). Proceeded in death by his parents. Donald is survived by his wife Amanda, son Tyler Gabriel (Elizabeth), (g.d. Jocelyn) (g.s. Wyatt), Two daughters Maranda Malenfant and Kristen M. Lilly (Matthew) (g.s. Samuel). One brother David Malenfant, four sisters Jeannie Malenfant, Donna M. Sayer, Dawn Godfrey (William), Debbie Malenfant and many nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins which adored him. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to American Cancer Society or Craven County Hospice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
