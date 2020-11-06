Donald Riley

Donald J. "Skip" Riley
ELIZABETH CITY - It is with great love and sadness that we announce that Captain Donald J. "Skip" Riley has completed his final voyage, mooring his earth-bound vessel in Elizabeth City, NC after a hard-fought battle with a respiratory illness.
"Uncle Skip" was a successful entrepreneur, born-again sailor and an accomplished 50 year-Captain, who loved "To Sail Small Boats Across Big Oceans".
Skip spent some of his youth growing up in Elizabeth City, NC, his father also a sailor--USCG Captain of two, High Endurance Cutters (Matagorda and Mellon). Under orders, the family moved to Hawaii. After surfing the North Shore of Oahu as a teen (Yes, the Pipeline!), salt water never left his veins.
He rose from an Able-Bodied Seaman aboard NOAA research ships to captain his own vessels -"Tuatha de Danaan" and "Tribute". He captained his own or crewed for others while crossing the mid and South Pacific fourteen times. Among his intrepid travels, thru calm and gale, Skip visited the Channel Islands off the coast of Ventura, CA, various ports and harbors along the west coast of Mexico, and on to French Polynesia, Micronesia, and Kiribati, Oceania.
Skip founded both Trans-Pacific and Mid-Pacific Marine Surveyors, serving boating enthusiasts of all types throughout Hawaii and California. But the Harbor of Hospitality beckoned. As soon as he was able, Skip came back and cultivated his fondness for Charles Creek and consistently sang the praises of the friendly people of Elizabeth City.
Skip was intensely loyal to his family and friends, honest in business, considerate and supportive in relationships. A great communicator in writing and speech, he engaged all in an optimistic and always non-threatening manner. He loved to hear a good joke and told some pretty bad ones-laughed at both with equal enthusiasm.
An enigma--Skip was a die-hard sailor that loved cowboy movies; he loved the open ocean but lived contently in tight quarters...He had friends everywhere and loved his family, especially his son, Matt.
Skip is survived by his son, Donald M. Riley, siblings Donna Emerson (Jim), Jeannie Riley (Brian), Mary Riley (Luis Llanos), Edward Riley (Stephanie), Patrick Riley (Justine), and Katy Daniels (Bryan), many nieces and nephews, and life partner, Linell Kam.
Miss you Bro. Love you- mo' den u can use!
In lieu of flowers or contributions, please send favorite memories or anecdotes to rileypa99@gmail.com to be written up and displayed during gatherings to celebrate Skip's life. Date and locations TBD due to pandemic restrictions.