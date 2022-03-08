ROCKY MOUNT - Donald Gene Sivills, age 76 of Brassfield Drive, Rocky Mount, NC died Friday March 4, 2022 at Nash UNC Health Care. He was born August 6, 1945 to the late Woodrow Wilson Sivills and Minnie Louise Rouse Sivills and was the husband of Carolyn Hoffler Sivills. Mr. Sivills was a retired history teacher and school administrator serving faithfully for thirty-nine years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, brother, and son-in-law. As an educator and church member he was a friend and mentor to many. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to Carolyn, his wife of fifty-eight years, Donald is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Sivills Gay (John) and Andrea Carol Sivills; his son, Chris Sivills; his brothers, Glenn Ray Sivills (Diane) and Bobby Wayne Sivills (Patsy); and his mother-in-law, Carolyn Dickens Parker.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will greet friends in the lobby of the funeral home for the hour prior to the service Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home is located at 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 and is serving the family of Donald Sivills. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount Music Ministry, 200 S Church St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or to the Wake County SPCA, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
