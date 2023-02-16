Donald Wade Stallings, 85, of Campground Road, Elizabeth City died Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on May 31, 1937, to the late Mullen Quincy Stallings and Mabel Foster Stallings. Don retired from the banking industry as vice president of First Citizen Bank after 38 years of service and was a life-long member of Newland United Methodist Church. He was an avid grouse and turkey hunter at his home in western New York. He enjoyed watching his horses compete in harness racing. Don will be missed around the breakfast table with the “boys”. He was preceded in death by his wives, Sylvia Godfrey Stallings and Joyce Proctor Stallings. Surviving is his daughter, Tonya Stallings Jennings and his granddaughter, Sylvia Kay Jennings, and his special friends, Kay Weeks, W.L. Sawyer, and Bill Jennings, his sister-in-law, Johnnie Stallings and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Carolyn Dawn Bray and her daughter, Ashley, and a stepson, Eddie Bray, and wife Lauran and their two sons, Alden, and Gibson. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Roslyn Temple, and Ruth Williams; two brothers, Richard Foster Stallings and William Roy Stallings and a very special friend, Wayne Weeks. A Service of Remembrance will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 in Twiford’s Memorial Chapel by Rev. Dawne Hollis-Custer. The family will receive friends and relatives in the lobby of the funeral home immediately following the service and other times at his residence. The family suggests memorial donations in memory of Donald W. Stallings be made to Newland United Methodist Church, % Jimmy Pike, 955 Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Stallings family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.