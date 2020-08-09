Donald Franklin Zwiebel
HERTFORD - Donald Franklin Zwiebel, age 81, of Hertford, NC died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Salem Township, OH on May 26, 1939 to the late Harley E. Zwiebel and Ethel Shroyer Zwiebel, he was the husband of Helen Zwiebel. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy and was a diesel mechanic for General Dynamics.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by six daughters, ,Kimberly Franks (Travis) of Huntsville, OH, Patricia Bucher of Virginia Beach, VA, Denise Weatherly of Elizabeth City, NC, Alice Norment (Len) of Greenville, NC, Tonia Hassell (Scott) of Elizabeth City, NC and Tara Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Donald Zwiebel of Lakeview, OH and Larry Weatherly (Valerie) of Hertford, NC; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. F. Joe Griffith. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 201 Northlight Dr., Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Zwiebel family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.