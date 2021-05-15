Mrs. Donna Frymier Griggs, age 68, of Jarvisburg, NC passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Donna was the daughter of Paris and Margery Frymier of Plymouth, NC. She is survived by her husband, Tyler; daughters Hannah (Evan) and Amanda (Cole); three beautiful grandchildren, Karleigh, Easton, and Thomas; two sisters Susie and Karen; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Lilly. Donna worked at Food Lion for 29 years, where she managed the seafood and meat markets and enjoyed talking with customers and coworkers. No one was a stranger to Donna! She loved talking with people and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandkids. She loved fishing, shopping for antiques, and vacationing in the mountains. Her memory will be cherished, and she will be sorely missed by those who loved her. The family would like to thank all the friends and neighbors who helped with care and support during Donna’s final months. At her request, a celebration of life casual party will be held at BJ’s Carolina Cafe in Jarvisburg on Sunday, May 23, 2021 starting at 2:00pm, we invite all friends and former customers to attend and help celebrate her life. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.