Donna Jacobs

Donna Fields Jacobs
ELIZABETH CITY - Donna Fields Jacobs, 69 of 1015 Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born November 5, 1950 in Wayne County to the late James Arthur Fields and Daisy Outlaw Fields. She earned her Master Degree in Social Work from Norfolk State University, and served as director of Social Services for both Camden and Pasquotank County. Donna enjoyed photography, art, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sister, June Karen Fields of Goldsboro, NC; son, Daniel Jacobs (Denise) of Camden, NC; and four grandsons, Blake McPherson, James Jacobs, Daniel Jacobs, and William Jacobs. She was pre-deceased by a husband, Elliott "Rusty" Whitehurst Jacobs Jr.; and a son, Edward Paul Jacobs.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Luton. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jacobs family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.