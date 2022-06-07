Donna M. Brickhouse, 86, passed away June 3, 2022. She was born September 25, 1935 in Elizabeth City to the late Donald P. and Bessie Sawyer Meek. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Curtis A. Brickhouse. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Christine Elsen (Lud); a brother-in-law, Lyman Brickhouse (Darlene); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1953 and was a member of the best high school marching band in the country. After high school, she worked in the administrative offices of Albemarle Hospital for 31 years. She was a member of City Road United Methodist Church and was active in many different causes, namely creating the craft group for the National Linus Project. To date, there have been approximately 1,500 quilts made for children across the country that have had traumatic experiences. They also made numerous quilts for shut-ins and children of the church. A special thanks go out to their very dear friends of the church with a special thanks to Karl Brandspigel for his many years of faithful service to Donna. Also, special thanks to hospice for their care. A memorial service will be held June 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at City Road United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sylvia Collins-Ball officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the City Road UMC Building Fund, 511 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Donna Brickhouse. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
