Donna M. Harrell

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Donna Kay Minshew Harrell, age 72, of Hampton, VA died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 11, 1950 to the late Carl Well Minshew and Bessie Eugenia Yelverton Minshew, she was the widow of Carlton Wayne Harrell. A member of Great Neck Baptist Church, Donna was the former co-owner of the Southern Pig Restaurant in Elizabeth City. She is survived by two daughters, Melodee Malone (John) of Virginia Beach, VA and Kimberly Webber (Charles) of Hampton, VA; a sister, Vickie Sawyer (Wayne) of Raleigh, NC; and five grandchildren, Lilee, Logan, Aidan, Austin, and Adalee Malone. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Rod Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donna’s name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Harrell family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
