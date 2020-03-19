Donnie Ray Lassiter, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Donnie Ray Lassiter, Sr., age 80, of North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his residence. A native of Chowan County, he was born September 5, 1939 to the late Robert Franklin Lassiter and Rado Smith Lassiter and was the husband of the late Carol Russell Lassiter. He served his country honorably in the National Guard and retired with more than twenty years of service. He was retired from NORSHIPCO, was a member of the Elizabeth City Shag Club; loved fishing and was an avid Duke Blue Devils basketball fan. He was a much loved father, grandfather and brother and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by three daughters, Kristie Lassiter Forbes and husband Edwin of Camden, Teleda Faye Lassiter of Elizabeth City, and Lisa Wheeler Marshall and husband Chris of Currituck; three sons, Donnie Ray Lassiter, Jr., Robert Franklin Lassiter both of Elizabeth City and Wade Wheeler and wife Tracie of Raleigh; fourteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and a brother, Edsel Lassiter and wife Joyce of Edenton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Lassiter and two brothers, Aubrey "Mickey" Lassiter and Murrell Smith.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Lassiter family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.