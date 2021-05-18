Donnie Lee Stokes, age 64, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, May 14, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of St. Pauls, NC, he was born September 9, 1956 to the late Thomas Leroy Stokes and Amanda Huggins Stokes and was married to Hope Hedgepeth Stokes. He was owner and operator of D& D Mobile Home Repairs and Moving, Inc., and a member of the Southside Hunting Club and numerous other clubs. He loved his family and will be deeply missed. Donnie is survived by Hope, his loving wife of thirteen years; a daughter, Crystal Hughes; a son, Donnie Stokes, Jr.; two stepdaughters, Brooke Sawyer (Steven) and Cady Hollowell; a stepson, Christopher Hollowell; five grandchildren, Brandon Hughes, Thomas Stokes, Liam Sawyer, Lucas Sawyer and Emmett Hughes; four sisters, Pat Mitchell, Janice Thompson, Judy Stokes and Nola Culpeper; and a brother, James Hollingsworth. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Seward, Jean Patane and Delores Meade and two brothers, Thomas Stokes, Jr. and Dennis Stokes. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet family and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Stokes family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.