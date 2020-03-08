Dora Kindred Fennell
ELIZABETH CITY - Dora Kindred Fennell, age 86 of Elizabeth City, NC exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence.
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dora will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor Demetrius Stokley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Left to cherish her memories are six sons: Rick Fennell of Florida, Donald Lee Fennell (Carolyn) and Gerald Fennell both of Elizabeth City, NC, Larry Fennell of Ashville, NC, Ronald Fennell Sr. of Portsmouth, VA and Darrell Fennell (Kim) of Ft. Worth, TX; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is honored to provide Professional Services to the Fennell family.