Dorcas Cox Waller, 84, of 106 Jason Drive, Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was born April 13, 1936 to the late Thomas Benjamin Cox and Mildred Spencer Cox and was the widow of Midford Martin Waller. She is survived by a daughter, Wendy Waller; a son Don Waller (Sharon); a sister, Brenda Swayne (Snooks); two brothers, Roger Cox and Jerry Cox (Becky); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Tom Cox. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.