Doris Gray

Doris Harris Gray
ELIZABETH CITY - Doris Harris Gray, age 87, of Brookdale Assisted Living, Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born December 21, 1932 to the late Conroy Harris and Vivian Sawyer Harris and was the wife of the late Baxter M. Gray, Jr. She was a secretary and receptionist for the laboratory at Albemarle Hospital for many years and she was a devoted member of Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Gwen Stevens and husband Woody of Elizabeth City; her son, William A. Gray and wife Lori of Vienna, VA; five grandchildren, Nancy Taylor and husband Sam, Shelton Stevens, Elizabeth Gray, Caroline Gray and Nicholas Gray; and two sisters in law, Cede Blake and Grace Hemingway. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kendrick Harris.
The family extends their thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and their staff for the great care given their mother.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Ron Parr and Rev. Don Morris. Memorial donations may be made to Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church, 700 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Gray family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.