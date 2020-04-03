Doris Kemp

Doris Winslow Lewis Kemp
HERTFORD - Doris Winslow Lewis Kemp, 99 formerly of Lake Road, Hertford, NC went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Since December she had been a resident of Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 21, 1920 to the late William Wilson Lewis and Maude Winslow Lewis and was the widow of Wilbert Milton Kemp, Sr.
A lifelong resident of Perquimans County, Doris graduated from Perquimans High School. In 1945 she met Wilbert M. Kemp, Sr. and they shared forty-five years of marriage. Doris was a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. For many years she shared her musical gifts with her church as pianist and active participant in United Methodist Women.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Kemp Bettis and husband John of Greenville, NC; daughter-in-law Delorus Kemp of Hertford; two grandchildren, Ellen Helms and husband Ray of Pisgah Forest, NC and David Bettis and wife Julie of Seattle, Washington; and three great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her son, Wilbert Milton Kemp, Jr., and grandson Steven Kemp.
A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 775 Chapanoke Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Kemp family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.