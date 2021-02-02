Doris Learn McCracken, age 94, of Virginia Beach, VA died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Atria Assisted Living. Born in Titusville, PA on March 24, 1926 to the late Ralph Learn and Maude Lee Learn, she was the widow of Hugh E. McCracken. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by daughters, Dianne C. McCracken and Nancy L. Morrison (Ware), all of Virginia Beach, VA; two granddaughters, Kari Oliff (Brian) and Robin Catron; step-grandchildren, Nina and Burton (Stephanie) Morrison; three great-grandchildren, Dylan and Garrett Oliff and Kathlyn Catron; and three step-great-grandchildren, Everett, Leo and Sebastian Morrison. She was predeceased by a grandson, Mark Catron. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to one’s favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the McCracken family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
