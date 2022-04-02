Doris Loraine Fyffe (Lacock) passed peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was 88. Doris was born in Helena, Montana, July 26, 1933, to Mary (Lamb) and Lawrence Lacock. Throughout her life, Doris loved to travel and lived in Oregon for much of her young life, later living in England, Arizona, California, Kansas, Texas, and finally settling in North Carolina in 1992. Doris maintained friendships and correspondence with individuals from the many places she lived. In the dash between the dates, as the wife of a military member, Doris learned to make homes in many places and often without luxuries. She was creative and resourceful. Her creativity found an outlet as a prolific painter when she was in her early seventies which continued until recently. She enjoyed reading and told her own story through a series of short stories and poetry. Doris volunteered locally in her grandchildren’s schools and for many years, she could be seen walking them to and from the neighborhood school. Doris became an avid bowler and president of the local women’s bowling league in Elizabeth City for several years. Doris is survived by her three children, Steve Fyffe, Rick Fyffe, and Meri Gaudio. In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two brothers. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Larry Fyffe. The family requests that if you feel moved to contribute in some form, that you give to your favorite charity and to remember her fondly. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Fyffe family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Fyffe, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.