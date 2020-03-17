Doris Lane Maillet
ELIZABETH CITY - Doris Lane Maillet, 93, formerly of Weeksville Road, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in The Gates House, Gatesville.
Mrs. Maillet was born in Perquimans County on December 2, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Jadie Robert and Alethia White Lane. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Pentecostal Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Arthur Maillet; a son, Ronald L. Maillet; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Maillet; two sisters, Beulah Godfrey and Blanche Rae Moody; and by five brothers, Wilford, Grant, Otis, Erman, and J.R. Lane.
Surviving are her daughter, Donna M. Harrell and husband, John Wayne, of Hertford; three sons, Preston T. Maillet of Selma, Willard J. Maillet and wife, Jan, of Marion, SC, and Daniel A. Maillet and wife, Julie, of Manassas, VA; 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, and will be conducted by Pastor H. Gene Boyce. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
