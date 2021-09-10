Mrs. Doris Pappendick, 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Spring Arbor. A private family service will be held. Doris, daughter of the late William and Sophia Davis Pappendick, was a native and lifelong resident of Elizabeth City. After attending Pasquotank County Schools, she continued her education at East Carolina University, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education. Following college, she began a lifelong career, teaching with Albemarle Academy and later working as a Librarian for public schools. Outside of work, Doris had a deep interest in genealogy and her family tree. She enjoyed doing extensive research and learning what she could about the history of her family. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Fearing; daughter, Sophia Bryant; and brother, Bill Pappendick. She is survived by son-in-law, James W. Bryant and wife, Ann of Winterville; son, Edward Fearing of Elizabeth City; grandchildren, Whit, Ashley, Chris, and Katie; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
