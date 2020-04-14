Doris Revelle

Doris Etheridge Revelle
CARY - Doris Etheridge Revelle of Cary, North Carolina, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh. Born in Pasquotank County, Doris was the daughter of Alphonso Blanchard Etheridge and Mary Elizabeth Lister Etheridge.
Doris graduated from Central High School in Elizabeth City in 1952. She then graduated in 1956 from Woman's College of the University of North Carolina Summa Cum Laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She taught high school English for many years in Virginia (Portsmouth) and North Carolina (Goldsboro, Edenton, and Elizabeth City) with a brief hiatus when she worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She married George Revelle in 1981 and they moved to Cary where she worked for Ivy's and the College Foundation of North Carolina. Doris loved reading good literature, watching films of all genres, and spending time at the beach.
Doris is survived by her loving husband George Raleigh Revelle and her brother Joseph Lister Etheridge (Kathleen). She was predeceased by her son, Bryan James Boswell. Doris was a wonderful aunt to her nephews and nieces and doted on their children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of the Carolinas, 2205 E Millbrook Rd, Raleigh, NC 27604, (919) 571-3300. Please visit cremationsocietync.com to express condolences to the family. Donations may be made in Doris' memory to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept., 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, (919) 828-0890, transitionslifecare.org/donate.