Doris White Kee, 72 of 402 Keys Cross Road, Hobbsville, NC died Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence. Funeral will be conducted Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Joppa Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. William Wiggins. Burial will be in the Kee Family Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday at the funeral home from 3-5. Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville, NC, is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Kee was the daughter of the late Walter White and Rose Mary Griffin White and the wife of James Kee of the home. Others survivors include 2 daughters: Vernice Kee Overbey (Patrick) of Suffolk, Va and Lisa Leary (Glenn) of Tyner, NC. 1 step son Richard Eason (Cathie) of Gatesville, NC, 5 sisters: Margie Stokely, Gladys Stokely, Theresa Kee and Juanita Mitchell all of Elizabeth City, NC and Annette Jordan of Chowan, and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
