Dorothy Asbell Blanchard

Dorothy Ann Asbell Blanchard
HOBBSVILLE - Dorothy Ann Asbell Blanchard, 90, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Blanchard was born in Chowan County on October 17, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Albert Vernon and Lena Hollowell Asbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Gilbert Blanchard; her son, Brian Aaron Blanchard; sisters, Winona Howell and Marie Hollowell; by brothers, Vernon, Charlie, and Garland Asbell; and by a son-in-law, Leon Felton Eure.
A 1950 graduate of Chowan High School, she was employed for 30 years with the United States Postal Service in the Hobbsville office where she retired as the Postmaster. She was a faithful member of Hobbsville Baptist Church as long as her health permitted.
Surviving is her daughter, Marinda Crocker (Ron) of Gatesville; her son, Johnny Blanchard of Gates; three grandchildren, Kevin Baker Eure, Sarah Annette Blanchard, and John Thomas Blanchard; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastor Tim Dannelly. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. With the resurgence of the Covid Virus in the area, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends may speak with the family in the church immediately following the service and all other times at Marinda and Ron's home, 114 Willey Lane, Gatesville.
Flowers or plants are welcomed, or contributions may be made to the Hobbsville Baptist Church Memorial Fund in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946.
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .