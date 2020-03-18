Dorothy Breedlove

Dorothy Snyder Breedlove
CAMDEN - Dorothy Snyder Breedlove, 81, of Camden, NC died peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughter and son-in-law's, Mike and Sherri McDaniel, residence Sunday evening, March 15, 2020. She was the widow of the late William Robert Breedlove. Mrs. Breedlove was born in San Diego, CA on March 29, 1938 to the late Vere John Snyder and Alma Schlinsog Snyder. Her adventurous spirit took her north to Alaska in 1959 where she would live the next fifty-six years residing in Anchorage and Sitka. She was a former flight attendant for Wien Air Alaska, a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Elizabeth City, NC and the Lihue Lutheran Church of Lihue, HI, a member of the Camden Women's Club, National Rifle Association and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge of Sitka, AK.
Mrs. Breedlove is survived by her daughter, Sherri McDaniel and husband, Mike, of Camden, NC; their two daughters, Saige McDaniel and Bree McDaniel of Camden; and several cousins.
Funeral and burial services will be held in the Sitka National Cemetery in Sitka, Alaska. A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be at the Carolina Center, 110 Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City, NC with the time and date to be announced later. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in memory of Dorothy be made to the Albemarle Hopeline, P. O. Box 2064, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-2064. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Breedlove family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.