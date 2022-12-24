Dorothy G. Ferrell

Dorothy Lee Greene Ferrell, age 94, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center with family by her side. Born in Berkely, VA on August 26, 1928 to the late Ralph Adrian Greene and Ruth Lillian Jenkins Greene, she was the widow of Claude Eure Ferrell, Jr. whom she married in 1948 and was married to for forty-five years years. She was a graduate of Elizabeth City High School, Class of 1945, and a graduate of Campbell College where she was salutatorian of her class. Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper with College of the Albemarle until her retirement. A member of First Baptist Church where she served as a former Deacon, she loved her family, cats, quilting, painting, crafting, and trips to Williamsburg, VA. She was a 70-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star, the Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild, Colonial Quilt Lover’s Guild (where she also taught many quilting classes in the area), and the Sophisticated Ladies Club. She was a participant in many craft shows, including the Mistletoe Show for over twenty years. She is survived by her three children, daughter Beth Cooper (Mark) of Waynesville, NC, and sons Roger Ferrell (Laurinda) of Elizabeth City, NC and Kent Ferrell (Tessie) of Edenton, NC; five grandchildren, Dottie (Jerry) Jennings, John (Brandy) Ferrell, JoEllen (Kevin) Harrell, Blake Ferrell, and Alyssa Ferrell; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline (Tyler) Bright, Jake Jennings, Lacey Ferrell, Gavin Harrell, Adison Harrell, Lucas Bennett, and Olivia Bennett; and a nephew, Michael (Amy) Barnett. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Donald Waltz officiating. Family will receive friends after the service in the First Baptist Church Social Hall. A private burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or SPCA of Northeastern NC Cat Division, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The family would like to thank Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center Staff for care given to Mrs. Ferrell, as well as to Community Health Care and Hospice staff. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Ferrell family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
