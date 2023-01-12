Dorothy G. Owens, 80, of Camden, NC went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her residence. Dorothy was born in Portsmouth, VA to Charles and Mildred Grimes on August 29, 1942. She grew up in Portsmouth and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA. Dorothy was a multifaceted person. In the early 1970’s, she and husband, Travis K. Owens, leased and operated Halstead Ranch, a horse stables and riding school in Chesapeake, VA. In 1974, Dorothy and her family moved to Camden, NC, where she started her own horse farm, gave lessons, and shared her knowledge and love for horses. Dorothy was an icon of the horse community. She was well known for her love of horses and wealth of knowledge that she brought to the equestrian community. She competed and won many awards throughout the years. She was a longtime member of the Arabian Horse Association and The American Quarter Horse Association. Dorothy was also a 4-H leader for Camden County Chevals in previous years. In the 1980’s, Dorothy graduated from the Operation Room Technician Program at College of the Albemarle and worked as an OR Tech for Albemarle Hospital. Dorothy was a member of the Historical Society and loved to research the rich history of Camden and surrounding counties. Dorothy was also an artist and loved painting pictures of her beloved horses or events in history. She also was an avid reader and enjoyed writing about history and wrote articles for The Daily Advance in the 1980’s. She won a literary award sponsored by the Argus Club, publishers of an annual literary magazine in 1981. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kennie Williams (Bill) of Elizabeth City, and her daughter, Michelle Owens of Camden, a sister, Charlayne Simons of Georgia as well as many other cousins, friends, and family members. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Travis, daughter, Charlan A. Owens and parents, Charles and Mildred Grimes. A memorial service, followed by a celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Geneva Baptist Church, 806 Hwy 343, Camden, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Geneva Baptist Church. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Owens family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.