Dorothy B. Griffin
ELIZABETH CITY - Our beloved Mother
Dorothy B. Griffin, 88 of Elizabeth City, NC transitioned from this earthly life on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Viewing and Visitation will take place on Friday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Entombment will be held in West Lawn Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place. Funeral Services will be Live Streamed.
She leaves to cherish her memories: five children, Norma Lamb (Lemuel A. Jr.,), Doris G. Welch (Rev. Joseph C. Sr), Roslyn Perry (Wilbert, Sr.) all of Elizabeth City, NC, CSM (R) Lenton Griffin, Jr.,(Norma) of Evans, GA and Carma Griffin of Chesapeake, VA; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Oscar Otis Tucker, Jr of Reidsville, NC, Eva Meadows (William) of Ruffin, NC, Jennie Gather of Pennsylvania and Augusta Proctor (Leondias); and a special friend, Clayton Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
