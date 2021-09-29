Dorothy Hendricks Lane, also known affectionately as “Miss Dot”, passed away September 21, 2021. She was born in Perquimans County November 6, 1936 to John Oliver Hendricks and Eva Mae White. After attending Central School, she married James Julian Lane (deceased) and had two daughters, Deborah Lane Mesa and Darlene Lane Nowell. She adored her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Those who knew “Miss Dot” will remember her quick wit, her big smile, her “flamingo” collection, and her love of helping those in need. She worked at The Circle and Marina restaurants for many years, as well as manager of Hickory Village more than twenty-five years. Many will remember her unique cakes as she took up baking professionally in her retirement years. She made a difference in the lives of many with her community service projects such as Crime Watch and the Cosmopolitan Club where she became the first woman president. There will be a “Celebration of Life” for her at a later date. At that time, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to a favorite charity, perform a random act of kindness, or pay it forward…like the memorable, “Miss Dot”. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Lane. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.