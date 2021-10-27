Dorothy Lowry

Dorothy Mae Smith Lowry
ELIZABETH CITY - Dorothy Mae Smith Lowry, 85 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Rev. Tyrone Smith, Officiating. Interment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing of her earthly remains will take place on Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The family is receiving friends at the home of her daughter, Patricia Lowry, 1400 Walker Avenue Apt. 71, Elizabeth City, NC.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories: three children, George Lowry, Jr., (Deborah) and James Lowry (Faye) both of Richmond, VA and Patricia Lowry of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Wilson of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.