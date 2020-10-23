Dorothy Whedbee Mathews
HERTFORD - Dorothy Whedbee "Dot" Mathews, 101, of Hertford, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, in The Edenton House.
Mrs. Mathews was born in Perquimans County on August 25, 1919, and was the daughter of the late Elsberry R. and Ola Bogue Whedbee. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Floyd "Dina" Mathews, Sr.; her son, Johnnie Floyd Matthews, Jr.; five brothers, William "Bill", Carlton, Luther, Elsberry Jr., and Thurman Whedbee; and by four sisters, Elizabeth Hollowell, Leah Harrell, Margaret Kowalsky, and Evelyn Banks.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Matthews Robertson and husband, Dr. Howard Robertson, M.D., of Bath; a sister, Ola Bogue Banks of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Matthew Robertson and wife, Amy, of Greenville, Forrest Robertson and wife, Elaine, of Colorado Springs, CO; Sheryl Korzeniowski and husband, Daniel, of Camden, and John Matthews of Africa; and 10 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Duncan, Taylor, Jack, Mackenzie, Zachary, Brendon, Ashton, Payton, and Xavier.
With the circumstances of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service at a later time when it is safer for family and friends to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Men of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.