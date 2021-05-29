Dorothy Olivia Eason Tillett, 99, of Hertford, NC departed from this earthly life Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Life Celebration Services will take place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Melton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Winfall, NC with Rev. Alvin J. Boone, Sr., Officiating and Rev. Thelma O'Neal, delivering the words of comfort. An earthly glimpse will take place at the church on Tuesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Her place of rest will be in the Oak Hill A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories: five children, Dorothy T. Moore (Alexander) and Betty T. Long (Irving) of Hertford, NC, Gloria T. Morris (Jerry) of Norfolk, VA, Finnard D. Tillett of Hertford, NC and Gerry Tillett (Joyce) of Hampton, VA; twelve grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; thirty-eight great-great grandchildren; and one great-great-great grandchild; one sister, Louise E. Parker (Josephus) of Hertford, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.