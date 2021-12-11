Dorothy L. Parker
CHESAPEAKE, VA - Dorothy Lee Parker, 69, of Chesapeake, VA had a sunrise on April 8, 1952 and a sunset on December 7, 2021. She was born in Camden, NC to the late John Elton Walston and Lillie Mae Phillips Walston. A devoted and loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, missionary, pioneering military veteran and disciple of Christ, she will be deeply missed.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove, 2153 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Parker Family. Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com .