...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Dorothy Savin Sykes, age 61, died Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home in Pinehurst. Dorothy was a native of Elizabeth City, NC, the daughter of Roy and Janet Savin. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in computer science and also received a master’s degree in business administration from Pfeiffer University. She was retired from Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst. Dorothy was a life-long member of the Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. She enjoyed hiking, mountain waterfalls, spending time on the beach, and playing the piano. She is survived by her husband, David V. Sykes, her parents, Roy and Janet Savin of Elizabeth City, NC, a brother, Don Savin and wife Debbie of Raleigh, NC, 1 niece and several nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Friday, May 26th at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374 or DuPont State Forest, PO Box 218, Hendersonville, NC 28793. Online condolences may be made at HYPERLINK "http://www.bolesfuneralhome.com" www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.
