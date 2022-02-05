Dorothy Sawyer

ELIZABETH CITY - On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Dorothy Cowell Sawyer peacefully crossed over from time to eternity at 83 years of age.
Dorothy was born to the late Alexander Bracey, Sr. and Mary Lizzie Cowell.
Dorothy was joined in Holy matrimony to the late Bernice B. Sawyer on December 15, 1958. To this union two children were born.
Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother, Alexander Bracey, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Barbra Bracey Scott. Continuing to remember and celebrate her life are her two children, Richard Elroy Sawyer (Lynn), and Arelia Bernita Sawyer Royle (Tony); three grandchildren, Carlynn Sawyer Lucas, William O. Saunders and Tyrelia A. Sawyer-Mercer; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Z. Lucas and Kara J. Lucas; three sisters, Barbra B. Bracey, JoAnne B. Gray, and Martha B. Sawyer (William); one brother, Rudolph Spellman (Mamie); one sister-in-law, Katherine Sawyer Spellman; a special nephew, Robert Cowell, Jr. (Delain); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Remains rest at Robinson and Son Funeral Home, 1100 Southern Avenue, where viewing will be held Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 168 South Trotman Road, Shawboro, North Carolina. Interment, Westlawn Cemetery, 1909 West Main Street Extended Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.