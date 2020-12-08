Dorothy Stanton

Dorothy Ann Stanton
ELIZABETH CITY - Dorothy Ann Smithwick Stanton, age 96, of Elizabeth City passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 4, 2020. She was born on Oct. 14, 1924 to Maggie Jane and Joseph Dorsey Smithwick, and was the widow of Frederick Markham Stanton.
She is survived by her children, Frances Tisdale (H.T.) of Elizabeth City, Patricia Godfrey (Roy) of Moyock, and Fred Stanton (Marlene) of Smithfield, Va.; grandchildren, Steve Tisdale (Wendy), Herb Tisdale (Angie), Dorothy Tisdale Sample (Calvin), Dawn Godfrey Waller (Wayne), Jill Godfrey Mullins (Matthew), Adam Godfrey (Heather), Allison Stanton Duffee (Tim); great grandchildren, Stephanie Tisdale McKenzie, Patrick and Erin Waller, Suzanne, Carson and Preston Mullins, McKenna Gay, Elise and Teagan Godfrey and Ben Duffee.
Dorothy had an idyllic childhood growing up on a farm in Bertie County, the youngest of nine children. She enjoyed sharing a memory of her daddy surprising her with an orphaned fawn which she cared for until it could be released back to nature. She also recalled cheerfully how much fun she had riding down country roads on the back of her older brother's motorcycle. Always an excellent student, she was the salutatorian of her high school graduating class. Dorothy had many talents, among them crocheting, sewing and smocking dresses for her daughters and granddaughters. She loved raising vegetables and was especially proud of her rose garden from which she cut many flowers to be shared with the Rose Buddies. She and Fred had many special memories of fishing together in their boat and frying up their catch. Dorothy was a wonderful cook, and her family has many fond memories of the meals they enjoyed while gathered around her table on special occasions.
As a longtime employee of Belk Tyler, Dorothy was the manager of the cosmetics counter and enjoyed getting to know and advising frequent customers over the years.
In light of Covid restrictions, no service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Stanton family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.