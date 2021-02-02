Dorothy W. Harris

Dorothy Mae Wilson Harris, 94, of Paradise Road, died Friday, January 29, 2021 in Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Harris was born in Chowan County on May 10, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Elton Ray and Ella Harrell Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Lee Harris; an infant brother, Raymond Wilson; a sister, Frances Moore; and by her former husband, Adam D. White. A homemaker, in earlier years she worked at the Hamilton Beach plant in Washington, NC, and later retired from George C. Moore Company in Edenton. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church in the Edenton Cotton Mill village, and was the unofficial Mayor of Chowan River Nursing & Rehab. Surviving are three daughters, Barbara White Clark (husband, Dale) of Chocowinity, Dorothy Celeste Murphy (husband, Raymond) of Kinston, and Beverly Harris Umphlett (husband, Danny) of Elizabeth City; two sons, Terry Harvey “A.D.” King (wife, Mary) of Knotts Island, and Calvin Lee White (wife, Brenda) of Chocowinity; five sisters, Mildred Boyce (deceased husband, Elton), Marguerite Parrish (deceased husband, Billy), Mable Butt (deceased husband, Ronald), Carolyn Forehand (husband, Carl), and Marie Baker (deceased husband, Melvin); a brother, Herbert Earl Wilson, Sr. (wife, Mary); 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren. Also special to Dorothy were two “foster sons”, William “Bill” Lamb, deceased, (wife, Dale) and Laurie “Bill” Rentrop (wife, Victoria). A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Steve Davenport. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the graveside immediately following the service. Masks are suggested and social distancing measures should be followed. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Chowan River Nursing & Rehab for the care and love they have shown to their parents and family in these recent years. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.