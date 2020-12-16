Dorsie Grady Smith, 193 Carolina Road, South Mills, NC, passed away, December 11, 2020, at the Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City, NC. He was born to Dorsey Richard and Irma Louise Bone Smith on June 24, 1932. He was married to Mary Anne Harrison Smith for 65.5 years. They had four sons. Two sons preceded in death: Michael Dean, age 3, and Timothy Wyatt age 46. Leaving to cherish his memory are: Stephen Wayne (Denise) and two daughters Brittany Nicole and Sarah Elizabeth Smith of Chesapeake, VA. Andrew Grady Smith (Michelle) and two daughters Kaitlyn Michelle, and Georgianna (Gigi) Smith of the home in South Mills, NC. Grady’s siblings include: preceded in death were his sisters: Sylvia Ostovich, Martha Strickland, Marjorie Creekmore, brothers: Warren Leon, and Irving Lee Smith. Leaving to cherish his memory are: Maurice Ray, (Lynda) of Virginia Beach, William Richard (Frances) of Tennessee, Norman Sidney (Karen) of Chesapeake, VA, and Rev. Leslie Woodrow (Carolyn) of Virginia Beach. Sisters: Dorothy Wilson, FL, Lucille Doughty (Ron), KS, Virginia Skycord of Virginia Beach, Anne Hope Smith of Virginia Beach, Mary Ester Smith of Chesapeake, VA, and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery 5310 Milners Rd Suffolk, VA 23434. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence.