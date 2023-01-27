Dotmegan Rogerson

TYNER - Dotmegan Lane Rogerson, 93, of 708 Sandy Ridge Road, died Monday, January 23, 2023 in her home.
Mrs. Rogerson was born in Perquimans County on August 12, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Ervin Julian and Pearl Layden Lane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Glenn Rogerson; her sister, Trythenea Baker; and by brothers, Forrest, Creg, Fentress, and Duwood Lane.
A graduate of Perquimans County High School, she had retired from the United States Postal Service after 24 years of employment, 9 years of which she served as the Postmaster of the Tyner Post Office. A homemaker, farmer's wife, and mother, she was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, and loved her animals.
Raised in the fellowship of Chappell Hill Baptist Church, after marriage she and Thomas Glenn attended Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in the Parkville community of Perquimans County where they lived, and after moving to Chowan County became faithful members of Center Hill Baptist Church. She loved her church and its work, taught Sunday School, and served in many capacities of the church and the Women's Missionary Union.
Surviving are her children, Marta R. Reid (husband, Thomas) of Statesboro, GA and Glenn E. Rogerson (wife, Paula) of Tyner; two step-grandsons, Adam and Drew Gregory; two sisters-in-law, Thelma Lane and Dawn Lane; 12 nieces, 2 nephews, and many other extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Center Hill Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Reverend Russell Blanchard. Friends may visit with the family at the church immediately following service, or all other times at the residence. A private burial will be in the Lane Family Cemetery near Belvidere.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions in her memory may be made to the Center Hill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Tyner, NC 27980.
Marta and Glenn wish to express their deep appreciation to caregivers Michelle Moore, Veronica Jordan, Doreen Stokley, and Shavana Hunter for the comfort and support given to their mother during this time of declining health.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
