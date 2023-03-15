Douglas Pike

Douglas Wade Pike
ELIZABETH CITY - Douglas Wade "Doug" Pike, 69, of 774 Halls Creek Road, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Pamlico Sound. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday Evening... Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early Wednesday evening. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Douglas Wade Pike
ELIZABETH CITY - Douglas Wade "Doug" Pike, 69, of 774 Halls Creek Road, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mr. Pike was born in Pasquotank County on October 7, 1953, and was the son of the late Carlton B. and Bernice Ownley Pike.
A 1971 graduate of Northeastern High School, he retired as an Assistant Manager at Winn Dixie following 27 years of employment. Then he worked as a Correctional Officer for the NC Department of Corrections in both their Currituck and Pasquotank facilities for a total of nine years. He later was employed with Food Lion and the Pasquotank County Recycling Center. In his years of working in grocery service and with the recycling center, he always enjoyed socializing with the patrons.
Doug's passions included hunting and riding four-wheelers and motorcycles with his family and close friends.
Surviving is his wife, Glenna Story Pike; his son, Brian W. Pike of Elizabeth City; his daughter, Kathy Jo Pike of Surfside Beach, SC; two sisters, June Sorrells (Jack) of Virginia Beach, VA and Sharon Hollowell (Paul) of Elizabeth City; five brothers, Carlton G. Pike (Marie) of Gloucester, VA, Roy W. Pike (Teresa), Floyd A. Pike (Belinda), Michael A. Pike (Justina), and Charles E. Pike (Becky), all of Elizabeth City; three grandchildren, Barrett, Ellie, and Eli; many nieces and nephews; and Glenna's two sisters and three brothers and their families.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. James Harrington. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Thursday, and other times at the residence.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Dr. Greg Warren and his wonderful nurses at Davita including Lisa, Sharon, Tristin, and Phyllis, and for the care provided by the ICU medical team at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center led by Dr. Dan Mulcone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.