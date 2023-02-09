Douglas Rogerson

ELIZABETH CITY - Douglas G. Rogerson, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 3, 1938 to the late Johnnie H. Rogerson and Effie Davenport Rogerson, he was the husband of Lois Lerman Rogerson.
A devoted member of Berea Baptist Church, he was a former Deacon, and helped for many years with their handyman ministry building ramps for those who needed it. He worked tirelessly serving his church in many different capacities. Mr. Rogerson retired from Belk after working there for over thirty years. He was a former volunteer with the Providence Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his wife of sixty-one years, he is survived by a daughter, Renee Harris and husband Gary; two grandchildren, Holly Winslow and husband Ken and Buddy Harris and wife Kim; four great-grandchildren, Colby Harris, Collin Winslow, Gage Harris, and Harris Winslow; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Ballance.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Jason Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service and at other times at the residence.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Rogerson family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.