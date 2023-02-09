Douglas Rogerson

Douglas G. Rogerson

ELIZABETH CITY - Douglas G. Rogerson, age 84, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Sentara Albemarle Hospital. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 3, 1938 to the late Johnnie H. Rogerson and Effie Davenport Rogerson, he was the husband of Lois Lerman Rogerson.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.