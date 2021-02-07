Dr. Douglas W. Perry, DDS/PA, 68, of Hertford, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Douglas was born in Chowan County on May 28, 1952 and was the son of the late William Dewey Perry, Jr. and Clara White Perry. The owner and operator of Dr. Douglas W. Perry General Dentistry in Hertford, he was still practicing dentistry until his passing. A graduate of Perquimans County High School with scholastic honors, he then attended NC State University until his draft number was called, and so then joined the US Coast Guard. While in boot camp in Cape May, NJ, he attained honor man graduating first in his class affording him his choice of a duty station. His first choice was Elizabeth City where he served four years, then to Portsmouth, VA for four years, only to come back to Elizabeth City for his last four years. His course of study in the Coast Guard was dentistry, a trade he learned quickly and proficiently. It was a trade he would make his career. While in Elizabeth City he started going to College of the Albemarle and worked at Belk Tyler and sold Mason shoes. Once he completed his studies at College of the Albemarle he attended and graduated from Elizabeth City State University and then in 1989 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Dentistry. An outdoorsman, he loved working outside in his garden and was always trying something new to grow to sell at his parents produce stand. One day at the stand, a mother and her daughter stopped by, and 18 days later he would marry the love of his life, Cheryl Lindsey, in Columbus, OH. Not long after, a new passion started, Peruvian Paso horses. Showing horses became a joy for him and his dental office was adorned with many blue ribbons from those showings. He was definitely the "Country Doctor", with chickens, goats, and pot bellied pigs playing in the yard around his office. But his ultimate joy was getting people out of pain and creating beautiful smiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Marilyn Joyce Lindsey. Surviving along with his wife of 31 years, Cheryl Lindsey Perry, are his two brothers, Donald E. Perry (Yilei Bing) of Charlotte and David B. Perry (Elsie) of Hertford; nieces and a nephew, Meredith, Amanda (Mark), William (Marisa), all of Charlotte; a great-nephew, Braxton, and a great-niece, Sloan. Also surviving are Cheryl's father, James W. Lindsey of Florida; her sister, Kathleen Miller of Cleveland, OH; and two nephews, Austin and Alex Miller. According to Douglas' wishes, no services will be held and a private burial will be held at a later time. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation at the funeral home or at their residence is planned, and those who wish may offer their condolences on the funeral home website, www.millerfhc.com, or by social media, cards, or phone calls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Perquimans County Rescue Squad, PO Box 191, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.