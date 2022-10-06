Dr. Gerald McCants entered eternal rest on September 26, 2022 at his residence in Elizabeth City, N C. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Oscar McCants and the late Odessa Wilson Strother. He was also pre-deceased by one brother, Marvin Powell. A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 7, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC. Gerald leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Dr. Mary Leary McCants, of the home; 2 step daughters, Erica Hill, Raleigh, NC and Leah Hill, Elizabeth City, NC; 1 step son, Edward M. Hill, Jr., Elizabeth City, NC; 2 sons, Darrell and Darren McCants both of Lansing, MI; 4 daughters, Denise McCants, Upper Marlboro, Md., Karla Lewis (Darius), Suffolk, Va., Kellie McCants, Norfolk, Va. and Tabitha Tully (Dennis), Fort Leonard Wood, MO; 7 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Ronald Powell, AR and Gary Strother, Youngstown, OH; 2 sisters, DaVetta Paul, Youngstown, OH and Cheryl Johnson, Redford, MI; his best buddy - (fur baby) – BUMP and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.