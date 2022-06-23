Dr. Harold Murrill Sr.

Dr. Harold Harvey Murrill Sr.
HERTFORD - Dr. Harold Harvey Murrill Sr. entered into eternal rest Wednesday, June 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022 commencing at 1pm at Edenton United Methodist Church. A viewing and visitation will take place Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5pm-7pm at Saunders Grove Baptist Church. A Christian Wake service will take place from 5:30pm-7pm. The Celebration of Life service will be live-streamed and can be viewed at www.hortonsfhc.com
Dr. Murrill loved his family with all his heart and strived to rear his children in the fear and admonition of the Lord. He was married to the love of is life, the former Vera L. Robertson for 54 years. They were blessed with four children, Harold Murrill, Jr., Hertford, North Carolina, Verita Murrill, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Terence Murrill, Hertford, North Carolina, and SSG(P) Sharla Murrill, US Army National Guard, Fort Knox, Kentucky. Along with his wife and children, he is survived by six grandchildren, Anton Felton, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Aaron Steward, SPC Tamara Murrill-US Army National Guard, and Deasia Murrill, Raleigh, North Carolina, Harold Murrill, III and Emmalee Murrill, Hampton, Virginia; and two great-grandchildren, Ziya Murrill, Hampton, Virginia, and Ivy'Yanna Jackson, Raleigh, North Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Wells and Hazel Wing, Oceanside, California; Three brothers, George Lewis Murrill, Oceanside, California, Dr. Durward Murrill, Wilmington, North Carolina, Oliver Murrill (JoAnn), Sumter, South Carolina; One foster brother-in-law, Bruce E. Twine, Hertford, North Carolina; One former daughter-in-law, Dovinia Murrill Boone (Thomas), Hampton, Virginia. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Clyde T. Murrill, Jr., Gerald Murrill, Nathaniel Murrill, and Greba Foster. He was truly loved by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Dr. Murrill's enthusiasm for Christianity and willingness to do his best for the Lord, was his life's purpose, and he vigorously fulfilled it. His personal philosophy is found in scripture and states, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." - Philippians 4:13. Though his family and friends weep, they also rejoice with him, and thank God for the life he lived among them. As promised to all who believe and are faithful, Dr. Murrill rests in Glory.
