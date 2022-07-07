Dr. Jesse John Morris, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 9, 1921 he was the son of the late Jesse John Morris and Kathryn Sawyer Morris. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Army during World War II and in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. After earning his B. S. degree from Wake Forest University, he then received his D. D. S. (Doctor of Dental Surgery) from Emory University and retired from his dental practice after 31 years. He was a well-known farmer in the Weeksville Township of Pasquotank County. Dr. Morris was a member of First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, where he was a former member of the choir. He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Morris DeFriese of Elizabeth City, NC and Mary Kandace “Kandy” Morris of Opelika, AL; a son, Jesse John “J. J.” Morris of Sheppardsville, KY; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Sara DeFriese of Charlotte, NC, Cameron Grey DeFriese of Charlotte, NC, and Caroline Jessica DeFriese of Elizabeth City, NC. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022 with the Rev. Jim Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Old Hollywood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Morris family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. Flowers are welcome, but memorial donations may be in Dr. Morris name to First United Methodist Church, 201 South Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
