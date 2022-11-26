...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Dr. William Robinson “Bill” Sterritt went to glory on October 28, 2022. He was 88. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick to Mildred and William Sterritt, Sr., he was taken “as a babe in arms” to Manlius, New York, where he grew up. He graduated from Manlius High School, and attended Manlius Military School and SUNY Cortland. Beginning in 1958, he served as an enlisted man in the US Army, stationed in Germany for 17 months. Bill attended the University of Southern Mississippi, eventually earning an Ed.D., before settling in Elizabeth City. A lover of nature, Bill taught canoeing, kayaking, and sailing at Elizabeth City’s College of the Albemarle for 40 years, and introduced numerous families to the joys of the outdoors through courses and on extracurricular trips to the Adirondacks and elsewhere. Likewise active in his community, Bill was elected to three terms on the Pasquotank County Board of Education and two terms as County Commissioner, served on the board of Friends of the Court and the NC Trails Advisory Committee, and was instrumental in establishing The Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. He was a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, presented by the Governor of North Carolina for a record of extraordinary service to the state. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Gerald “Jerry” Sterritt, Beverly Curr, Dolores “Dee” Everhart, and Arthur Sterritt. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia, Elizabeth City, NC; his son, Dr. Brooks Sterritt, Houston, TX; and his many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Cann Memorial Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail Fund at the College of the Albemarle Foundation, P.O. Box 2327, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or by visiting and selecting “Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Funds.” Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Sterritt family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
